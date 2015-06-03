We were not invited - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir Sanusi on US-Nigeria summit attendance

Latest News

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Latest News

Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
Latest News

‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
News

We were not invited - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir Sanusi on US-Nigeria summit attendance

by 23/04/2018 02:57:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The minister of finance has revelaed why key members of the cabinet were absent at the US-Nigeria investors summit

- Kemi Adeosun in a joint press conference with the Central Bank of Nigeria governor said they were not invited

- Their response followed a backlash from the Emir of Kano over their failure to be present in such an important event

The federal government has explained why Nigerian representatives were absent at the US- Nigeria Investment Summit 2018, organised by the embassy of Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the minister of finance Kemi Adesoun and the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in a joint press briefing said the federal government was not aware of the event.

The duo also said that no member of the cabinet was invited for the event themed: Nigeria is open for Business.

Adeosun said: “There has been some controversy over the scheduling; I wasn’t due at any event. I was here as a governor of the IMF and member of IMFC to represent the 23 African countries and that schedule is what I must adhere to. I think maybe there were some scheduling challenges there.”

Also collaborating with the remarks by the minister, the CBN governor said they were in Washington to attend statues meetings.

READ ALSO: APC senator attacks Niger state governor, accuses him of mismanaging funds

He said: “We are here to attend the statues meetings. For the minister of finance and for me being the governor of the CBN, what takes pre-eminence is the meetings in the IMF as well as the meeting at the World Bank.

“When I arrive in Washington the officials of the embassy spoke with me that there was going to be a US-Nigeria summit and I said will check my schedule because I was not consulted when this summit was being organized.

"What one would have expected is that they would have checked my schedule and that of the finance minister if they thought that our presence at the summit was very necessary. They could have checked our schedule to see that there was no conflict. There was no way the minister of finance and myself could have been at those meetings," the CBN governor said.

READ ALSO: Just in: Gunmen attack Kogi communities, reportedly kill 16 people

Emefiele added that its is unfair for some people to begin to cast aspersions without understanding their schedules.

"The main reason we are here is because of the statues meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. We are not irresponsible people and please we apologise to those investors who had gathered at the Nigerian embassy for the summit.

"My apologies but I know we also held some side meetings with some investors and there will always be lots of opportunities to meet with them. But I want to say this is not the fault of the minister of finance and myself the CBN governor," Emefiele noted.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, had decried the attitude of Nigerian ministers towards the summit. He said the neglect by the ministers was unacceptable as the summit was aimed at attracting investors into the Nigerian market.

READ ALSO: As Ekiti election draws near, Buhari approves Fayemi's leave request

Speaking at the summit, Sanusi said: “We have a meeting today with investors, we were supposed to start by 9 am we started at 10. When I came in they took me to the ambassadors office to sit down, when investors were waiting down there."

"We had a list of people who were to be there, vice president, minsters, some of them are in town, but they haven’t come up. You invite top investors, your ministers are in Washington and they do not come to talk to the investors about Nigeria. That is not how you attract investors," the Emir lamented.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the minister of finance had promised that the federal government had concluded steps to prosecute and shame tax evaders in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Adeosun said individuals and businesses that fail to utilise the tax amnesty programme - the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) - to regularise their tax profiles would be prosecuted.

She said the federal government would strictly adhere to the confidentiality of the automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters, in line with the guidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

List President Buhari's achievements in two years - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More