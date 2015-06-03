One man's integrity cannot salvage Nigeria from corruption - Senator Sani

- Senator Shehu Sani has said that the trustworthiness of one man is not enough to save Nigeria

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has said that the much talked about trustworthiness of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stand the multiple challenges that bedevil Nigeria.

Speaking at the 80th posthumous birthday event of legal luminary and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi on Sunday, April 22, Sani stated that though the president is a man of integrity, one man's integrity cannot salvage Nigeria from corruption, Sahara Reporters reports.

He said: “You cannot lead a country because of the integrity of one person. The integrity of one person is not enough to sustain a nation. You need a chariot that is driven by set of principles, set of revolutionary ideas.

“We have a president who is a man of integrity, but integrity is not enough for leadership. Leadership requires all other virtues and qualities.

Sani advised Nigerians not to vote for people based on political affiliation but to look out for individuals with qualities that would best serve the progress of Nigeria. He added that Nigeria still has a long way to go as those who have misled the country are yet again presenting themselves to the people.

Sani remarked: “Our country is sick, the republic is dying. Our people are dying. Violence, bloodshed, killing, mass murder is becoming an emblem of our democracy today.

“It is unfortunate that the Moses of freedom, those who made sacrifices to free our country from military colonialism have taken back seat.

“We are out of PDP misrule but we will be deceiving ourselves to say we are in the promised land. We are not in the promised land. We must stand firm in the defense of democracy.

"The politically stealing elites are not yet prepared. Nigeria’s political reality is about personal interest. Those who destroyed our country in the past are very much present as born agains.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the presidential candidate for National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2015 general election, Martins Onovo, said that corruption had become official in the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari. Onovo said restructuring will not solve the challenges faced by Nigeria today.

