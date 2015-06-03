Just in: Gunmen attack Kogi communities, reportedly kill 16 people

- Sixteen people have been killed in an attack by some gunmen in two communities in Kogi state

- The gunmen were said to have stormed one of the communities in the early hours of Sunday, April 22

- The killing allegedly spread to the second community by noon of the same day

Some gunmen have allegedly killed 16 people in Bassa local government of Kogi state on Sunday, April 22.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the gunmen stormed Kpanche community in the early hours of Sunday morning and spread to Mozum community by the afternoon.

The traditional ruler of Mozum community, Alhaji Khalid Bukar said two villages - Ozugbe and Biroko - which are under his authority were attacked by the gunmen. He also said that many houses including one belonging to the late Madaki were razed while five people were shot dead.

Bukar added that one person - who he simply identified as Musa - was still missing from the attack. He noted that the security agents in the area have been briefed on the attack although the damage had already been done before their arrival.

Confirming the attack, the Kogi state police command's spokesperson, William Aya, said a total of 15 houses were burnt by the invaders.

Aya, an assistant superintendent of police said, six hoodlum who invaded Kpanche community were killed. He said some mobile police officers and soldiers were promptly discharged after a distress call was received from the area.

He said: "On sighting the security personnel, they opened fire at them, but were vehemently resisted by the fire power of the security personnel where six of the attackers were killed."

Aya said the state's commissioner of police, Ali Janga Aya, has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incidents. “He vowed to prosecute anyone linked to the attacks no matter highly placed so as to serve as a deterrent to others," he said.

He further enjoined residents to remain calm as the security agencies are determined to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that some suspected herdsmen attacked a traveller in Benue state on Sunday, April 22.

The suspected herdsmen were said to have mounted a road block at the orza and Jootar road along Anyiin-Gbeji road in Logo local government area of Beneu.

The gunshot from the herdsmen attracted residents in the area who had ran to the scene only to discover the victim - Mtserikyaa Hiimo - in the pool of his blood.

