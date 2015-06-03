“My dear sister. We will never give up on you.”

These were the words of Helene Ostbo at the weekend as the search continued for her sister‚ Marie‚ who went missing while on holiday with a group of students in Sedgefield on the southern Cape coast.

The search for the missing 21-year-old Norwegian entered its fifth day on Monday.

Marie arrived on holiday with a group of international students in the coastal Garden Route town on April 18. She was last seen on the beach‚ about 100 metres away from a backpacker lodge where they were staying that evening.

Despite an extensive search‚ so far only a cellphone‚ a hat and shoes belonging to Marie have been found.

Southern Cape Police spokesperson Captain Malcom Pojie said on Monday that the search was continuing both on land and at sea. He said police divers and a helicopter had been involved in the search.

“We have the CCTV footage in our possession for analysis. This is the last known sighting of her on the beach. The search is still underway. We have added an air search by means of a helicopter. At this stage we don’t have any additional positive leads that help us in locating her‚” he said.