'Why we chose Obama to honour Madiba'

Hatang said the foundation has had 15 lectures before and all those who have delivered have been invited‚ most of whom would be coming.

“This year we thought: who can best represent the legacy of Madiba than the person whom we believe took on the baton when he became president of his own country…Who can respond to the challenge? We then kept on asking ourselves who would be able to deal with issues of democracy in a world that is ravaged by corruption‚ and it is the very thing that he was trying to fight against‚” Hatang explained.

Seven previous speakers at the annual lecture were Nobel peace laureates. Hatang also announced a variety of events scheduled to mark the Nelson Mandela centenary across the globe. Among these is the launch of a new book on Mandela‚ the Africa Music Festival‚ and Shave to Remember‚ which will encourage people to sport Mandela's trade mark hairstyle on April 22.