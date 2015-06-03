The PSL is currently providing information on the number of people injured.

The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment alleged to have been stolen. Two vehicles that were parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.

The only female that was treated at the stadium in Durban on Saturday was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

So says PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ ending the confusion that arose over the weekend involving the soccer hooligans who attacked security guards.