A volatile service delivery protest has forced the closure of the M19 Durban-bound carriageway on Monday.

Throngs of people‚ thought to be from the Kennedy Road informal settlement‚ used portable toilets and tyres to erect a burning barricade on the highway.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said that members of the eThekwini Metro’s public order policing unit had attempted to disperse protestors with rubber bullets and teargas.

He said one man had sustained serious injuries in the fray and had been transported to Addington hospital by ambulance.

“Traffic on the eastbound carriageway has been completely obstructed by the barricade. Metro police are on the scene and are monitoring the situation‚” he said. He urged motorists to use alternative routes as traffic in the area had been seriously affected.

This is a developing story.