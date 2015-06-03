Comedian Akpororo names his twin girls, shares cute photos on social media

- Comedian Akpororo who welcomed twin babies with his beautiful wife recently held a naming ceremony

- The entertainer shared photos from the ceremony where he also revealed the names of the cute twins

NAIJ.com earlier shared lovely photos of comedian Akpororo performing daddy duties by taking his twin babies out for the first time. Akpororo and his beautiful wife welcomed their first set of twins recently and have been showing them off every chance they get.

The actor who seems to be enjoying every bit of fatherhood recently shared photos from the christening and naming of his bundles of joy.

Akpororo and his family who are in America, where the kids were born, shared the photos from the ceremony on social media thanking all those who made it to the celebratory event.

The comedian also revealed the names of the twins. His post read: “#roronation meet PRINCE FAVOR and PRINCESS FAITH BOWOTO of the #rorokingdom."

The comedian also thanked is family for coming through as well as guest celebrity, Seyi Law.

The twins and ther mother are all doing very well and for that reason, Akpororo has every reason to be thankful to God.

Congratulations to the couple!

Source: Naija.ng