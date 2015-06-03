Latest News

23/04/2018
23/04/2018
23/04/2018

News

Southeast support for Buhari is the 'shortest cut' to Igbo presidency - AMAC vice chairman

23/04/2018

- The vice chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Lawrence Onuchukwu, has openly declared his support for President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election bid

- Onuchukwu noted that the southeast support for Buhari would earn the zone the 2023 presidency

- He stated that he was anxious when the president didn't initially declare his intention to run in 2019

The 2023 presidency has continued to occupy the minds of some politicians from the southeast and their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid has continued to gather momentum.

The vice chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Honourable Lawrence Onuchukwu, has joined other southeast politicians in openly declaring their support for President Buhari’s second term in office come 2019.

READ ALSO: Pray for President Buhari instead of criticising him - Priest urges Christians

NAIJ.com notes that Onuchukwu said on his Facebook page: “When Buhari did not declare for second term, I developed cold foot about Igbo presidency come 2023, now that he has declared to run, Ndi Igbo his our shortest cut to presidency come 2023, we have no choice about it, politics is about interest, join to support Buhari 2019.”

Recall that Chief Uche Ogar, a former governorship candidate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia state said that Igbos would benefit more under President Muhammadu Buhari if he emerged in 2019.

Ogar told newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, April 14, that the president had revived some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration in the southeast zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant and chief of staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu declared that Igbo's support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 was the best option for the southeast.

Nwosu declared that Igbo would turn down the offer of vice president by the opposition People’s Democratic Party in 2019, adding that the zone could afford to scuttle its chances because of a ‘Greek’ gift from the PDP.

President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

