Double Wahala part 2! Cee-C threatens to curse her landlord if he dares to evict her

BBNaija's Cee-C and her long chain of controversial remarks will continue to reign on the social media platforms for a long time to come.

Shortly before the live show of the grand finale, Cee-C in a conversation with Nina revealed that her rent had expired since March and she had a feeling that her landlord may heve thrown her properties out.

She went on to threaten that if her landlord dared to do that to her, she would strip down to her birthday suit and lay a curse on him.

She said: “Wait, what if my landlord decides to throw out my loads? I have this feeling that my loads are under the rain because my house rent expired since March.”

“If my landlord dare tries that, I will go naked and swear for him. He better doesn’t do that because I will show my other side,” she threatened while making arrangement for final departure.

Well, since she did not walk away with the cash prize nor any prize money from the competitions, we hope the landlord does not get cursed by the controversial and obviously fearless Cee-C.

Meanwhile, people on social media are still going wild with excitement at the fact that Miracle emerged winner of the show.

