Yul Edochie continues his political journey, declares his interest for presidency

Latest News

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Latest News

Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

0out of 5

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

0out of 5

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

0out of 5

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

0out of 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Yul Edochie continues his political journey, declares his interest for presidency

by 23/04/2018 07:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Yul Edochie has announced his plans to run for office in 2019

- He said Nigeria is a blessed country but has been failed by bad leadership

- This is why he is aiming for the highest office of the land

It appears popular Nigeria actor Yul Edochie is continuing his political journey as he recently announced his intentions to contest for presidency come 2019.

Edochie had contested for the Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) but he later joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in November 2017.

Taking to his Instagram page, Edochie explained that Nigeria is a blessed country that has been plagued with bad leadership. As a result, he wants to bring the problems of our country to the last bus stop.

READ ALSO: 4 facts about Miracle, winner of BBNaija 2018

“Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria.

A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership.

Enough is Enough!

Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the THE LAST BUS STOP!!!”

This is also coming after he advised President Buhari not to run for office back in January 2019.

“I hear you want to run for the second time in office I decided to do this video, please sir don’t bother. I don’t think Nigeria, Nigerians can endure four or more years of whats going on right now. Believe its really terrible, the hardship is too much,” Yul wrote.

Will you be voting for Yul in 2019?

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Lota Chukwu speaks on her role as Kiki in Jenifa’s Diary and why she loves cooking on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More