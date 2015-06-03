Yul Edochie continues his political journey, declares his interest for presidency

- Yul Edochie has announced his plans to run for office in 2019

- He said Nigeria is a blessed country but has been failed by bad leadership

- This is why he is aiming for the highest office of the land

It appears popular Nigeria actor Yul Edochie is continuing his political journey as he recently announced his intentions to contest for presidency come 2019.

Edochie had contested for the Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) but he later joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in November 2017.

Taking to his Instagram page, Edochie explained that Nigeria is a blessed country that has been plagued with bad leadership. As a result, he wants to bring the problems of our country to the last bus stop.

READ ALSO: 4 facts about Miracle, winner of BBNaija 2018

“Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria.

A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership.

Enough is Enough!

Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the THE LAST BUS STOP!!!”

This is also coming after he advised President Buhari not to run for office back in January 2019.

“I hear you want to run for the second time in office I decided to do this video, please sir don’t bother. I don’t think Nigeria, Nigerians can endure four or more years of whats going on right now. Believe its really terrible, the hardship is too much,” Yul wrote.

Will you be voting for Yul in 2019?

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Lota Chukwu speaks on her role as Kiki in Jenifa’s Diary and why she loves cooking on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng