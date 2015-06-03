Tragedy as beautiful Nigerian lady passes away during childbirth (photos)

- A Nigerian lady has passed away during childbirth

- The lady was laid to rest in her hometown on Wednesday, April 18

Tragedy has fallen on a family after a young woman passed away during childbirth. The lady simply identified as Sarah passed away while giving birth to her child.

It was also gathered that the baby she delivered survived. The deceased lady has been laid to rest on Wednesady, April 18.

Friends and family of the deceased took to social media to pay tribute to the lady. The friends and family talked about how she welcomes people with her beautiful smile.

Beautiful young Nigerian lady dies during childbirth Photo source: Facebook user Chinenye Egbo

A Facebook user Chinenye Egbo who identified herself as a friend of the deceased, noted that the deceased was a rare gem that lived a virtuous life.

Egbo said: "So Sarah you were finally laid to rest yesterday, may God in heaven whom you have gone to meet give your parents, husband and we your friends the heart to bear this great loss, I will miss you so dearly especially your welcoming smile, u were such a rare gem,u lived a virtuous life.Rest in peace my dear,we can not question God."

