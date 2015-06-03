Paul Pogba finally speaks on his relationship with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho

- Paul Pogba has stated clearly that there is no issue between him and Jose Mourinho

- The Frenchman explained that he is also happy at Manchester United

- There are reports that he could be sold at the end of the ongoing season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained that his relationship with his coach at Old Trafford Jose Mourinho is intact stressing that there has been no breakdown.

There have been many reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is livid with Paul Pogba's performances this season in the Premier League.

Many times the Frenchman was dropped from Manchester United's starting line up.

That has led to speculation that Pogba could leave Old Trafford in the summer, two years after what was then a world record transfer from Juventus.

"I don't have a problem, and I think he Mourinho doesn't have one with me.

"He's the coach, he makes his choices. I'm a player, I accept and I have to reply on the pitch.

"For the moment I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present. We're in the cup final, there's the World Cup. I'm not thinking about transfers." Pogba told Canal.

Paul Pogba also responded to the reports that he could be on his way to Real Madrid or French club Paris-Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

''You know if I listened to everyone, I would be in Marseille, Dijon, Amiens, Rennes, Manchester City, Real Madrid. I would be everywhere." he added.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester United handler Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sell Frenchman Paul Pogba to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Recently, the former Juventus star has struggled to impress at Old Trafford, with many reports that he is not currently happy with the position he plays since the arrival of Sanchez.

He has also reportedly had a bust up with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who has benched him for some games.

