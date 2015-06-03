My critics ready to kill me if I lose - Mourinho

- Mourinho says his critics are always waiting for his poor results

- Manchester United defeated Tottenham in the FA Cup semi finals

- United will play Chelsea for an opportunity to win a silverware this season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at those who criticize him when his team loses claiming they are ready to kill him.

United made it through to the FA Cup final for the 20th time after coming from a goal down to defeat Tottenham by 2-1 at Wembley.

However, the Red Devils have missed out on the Premier League trophy and were also knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla in the round of 16.

However, Mourinho whose side are currently on course to finish second in the Premier League insisted his critics are always waiting for a poor result in order to lambast his management.

READ ALSO: Conte says Man United have an edge over Chelsea in the FA Cup final

"When I don't win, you kill me," Mourinho told reporters. "Because I almost do that all the time, when I don't do it, you kill me, which is what you are all ready to do."

Champions Manchester City are currently ahead of United with 16 points and are on course to break a host of records.

Having lost to West Brom at home and away to Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United respectively, Mourinho has urged his players to improve next season as they try to reel in Pep Guardiola's men.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Mourinho thinks that his side should have at least eight more points than they currently do if not for those crucial points lost.

"I keep saying that I think we should have probably eight, nine, 10 more points than we had," he added.

"We could finish this season with 88, 89, 90 points. Not acceptable, the last defeat. Not acceptable, the performance at Huddersfield. Not acceptable, the performance at Newcastle.

"So, we lost a few matches that we should do better. Can we improve next season? Let's try.

"Can Manchester City keep this level or improve this level? Only they can say.

"But if they have the team they have and if they are going to invest on top of the team they have, of course it is going to be very difficult for us."

Mourinho will be looking to claim bragging rights against Chelsea when they come face to face in the FA Cup final next month.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng