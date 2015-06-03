Invasion of NASS shows we are not serious as a nation - Paul Unongo

- Chief Paul Unongo has blasted those that invaded the Nigerian Senate chamber

Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Chief Paul Unongo has faulted the recent snatching of the mace from the national assembly while at the same time blaming the military for truncating a promising democracy.

In a chat with Tribune, the second republic minister of power and steel said the invasion of the Senate should not have been allowed to happen because undermining the highest legislative institution in the land does not speaks well of the country.

"What happened in the National Assembly was a surprise bordering on shock. The choice we made was democracy; so, this is almost a coup against the National Assembly which is allowed by the 1999 Constitution to legislate for our good governance. If we want democracy, we must protect the National Assembly.

"So now, any madman can just walk in through some members of the National Assembly and spray all members and Nigerians, notorious for certain records would have set a record of undermining the highest legislative institution in the land. So, the invasion was terrible and should never have been allowed to happen.

"It appears we are not serious about our democratic spirit. With all the security gadgets, with all the policemen, with all the armed personnel, the men of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and others, manning all the corners, gates and points, how did those behind the incident manage to go through the network, walked through the Senate and took the symbol of the authority of the highest legislature in the land.

"Those elements managed to successfully manoeuvre themselves out of the chambers and ran away with the mace through all the security check-points within the complex of the National Assembly? I think Nigeria should be more serious than this.

"It was awful, tragic and it shows that we are not serious as a nation-state and that we are not serious about the democratic practice. If you can do this to the National Assembly, at the level of the Senate, what stops you from doing the same thing at the executive level, why won’t Nigerians be worried and apprehensive that some ministers can walk in with some persons and pick Mr. President? So, I think this is bad, given all the gadgets and security personnel and network at the premises of the National assembly. It should never have happened," he said.

NAIJ.com had reported that Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central, described the invasion of the Senate chamber on Wednesday, April 18, by suspected hoodlums as an attempted coup d’état.

Sani was present at the Upper legislative chambers when hoodlums forcefully entered and went away with the mace.

