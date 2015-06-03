How to register a business name in Nigeria without leaving your house

The article contains a guide on how to register a business name in Nigeria online. It will be officially done without any representatives of the law. All you need to carry it out is Internet connection.

Registration of business name in Nigeria

There will be two types of users: accredited and general ones. Here you have a step-by-step instruction:

Create an account

Create an account at www.cac.gov.ng

The online portal will provide you with an electronic form you must fill in

Go to <Accredited Users> (if it is your status)

Insert your accreditation number (for accredited users!). The following format is for individual NBA/IND/11111 or ICAN/IND/11111 or ICSAN/IND/11111. Accreditation number for a firm is NBA/FM/22222 or ICAN/FM/22222 or ICSAN/FM/22222

Enter the same e-mail address as used during your accreditation (for accredited users!)

Insert displayed figures and letters

Submit it

Access to the CRP

Enter the password and username

Log in

Tick “terms of use”

Having created the profile, you can continue registration with The Corporate Affairs Commission.

Choose an available business name

Log in

Click on “Name Search”

Fill in the electronic form

Find out if the business name is approved

Log in

Push on “Action” on the name you just saved

Push on “Download Name Approval”

The document will be downloaded at the base of your PC

Push on “Open” to look at it

You will see the availability serial number which is needed for further registration

Business name registration in Nigeria online

Save the name

Log in using your profile details

Click on “Registration”

Select the option you need: Business name/Company/Incorporated trustee

Insert the availability serial code

Click on “Continue”

Insert the details concerning directors, Shareholders, trustees, etc.

Download the document and upload it to document upload interface

Find “Registration” option

You will see all the registered companies

Click on “Download Documents”

Print it

The document must have signatures of the directors/subscribers on it

Go to www.cac.gov.ng

In the middle of the page, you will see “Document Upload”

Insert the availability code

Click on “Originating Office” (you will get the certificate there)

Tick “I am not a robot.”

Click on “Begin”

Choose the documents that will be attached

Submit them

What to do next

You should wait until your documents are certified by the commission. You don’t need to go to their office. Follow “The Status” of your documents on your profile. There can be four options: "Not Submitted/Submitted/Pending Approval/Approved."

You should not worry when you see the status "Not Submitted or Pending Approval." It notifies you about the stage your papers are currently undergoing. Go to the office with the documents you printed earlier when the status is “Approved," and you can see the “Registration Number." Submit the originals and get your certificate and CTC’s.

