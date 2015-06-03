We are not aware of Senator Dino Melaye’s arrest - FCT police command

- The FCT police says any arrest made at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport couldn’t have been carried out by its men

- Senator Dino Melaye's arrest has been confirmed by the Nigerian Immigration Service

The police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has denied knowledge of the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, told Vanguard on Monday, April 23 that it was not yet aware of the alleged arrest of the senator, who represents Kogi west senatorial zone at the Senate.

READ ALSO: Offa robbery: Girlfriends with stolen phones led to arrest of suspects

“Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is not within our command so,any arrest there couldn’t have been carried out by our men,” the spokesperson said when contacted.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West said he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.

According to a tweet the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator posted on his Twitter account early morning on Monday, April 23, he was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning, April 23.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

Dino Melaye and 2019 Criminal Conspiracy | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng