Love goals! Teddy A celebrates Bam Bam on her birthday

BBNaija former contestant Teddy-A is giving us some friendship goals as he celebrates his housemate lover Bam Bam on her birthday.

The singer and music writer has posted a lovely picture of his fellow BBNaija contestant Bam Bam, penning down a sweet birthday message.

Teddy-A in his post assured Bam Bam of always having her back, as he wrote, ''Happy birthday Queen Bem Bem ..You know Zaddy got your back always! ''

The both lovebirds Teddy-A and Bam Bam participated in the just concluded popular reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com Miracle won the N45m grand prize, having Cee-C as the second runner up.

