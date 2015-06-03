Pope to buy 3,000 ice creams for homeless to celebrate Saint’s Day

Pope Francis will celebrate his Saint’s Day, buying 3,000 ice creams for the homeless and other poor people, the Vatican said on Monday, April 23.

In the Catholic calendar, April 23 marks St George’s Day.

The Pope was born in Argentina more than 81 years ago as Jorge (George) Mario Bergoglio.

To mark the occasion, the Office of Papal Charities would distribute the ice creams in Rome’s soup kitchens and dormitories, largely run by the Catholic charity Caritas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Italy is basking in the unusually warm weather for the season, with temperatures in Rome expected to reach 25 degrees on Monday.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Pope Francis denounced ‘fake news’ as evil and urged journalists to make it their mission to search for the truth.

The pope said the first case of fake news is in the Bible when Eve was tempted to eat the forbidden fruit based on disinformation from the serpent.

Comparing fake news to the serpent's message of temptation in the Bible, Pope Francis said: "We need to unmask what could be called the 'snake tactics' used by those who disguise themselves in order to strike at any time and place."

