Interesting things to know about states in Middle Belt Nigeria region

What is the list of Middle Belt states in Nigeria? The answer to this question has been a subject of contention by many groups for years now. Find out why in the article below.

Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones. They are:

North West Nigeria region North East Nigeria region South West Nigeria region South East Nigeria region South-South Nigeria Region and The Middle Belt of Nigeria which is loosely known as North Central

These zones were created not entirely based on geopolitical location. They were created rather based on cultural similarities, shared history, and ethnicity.

But the Middle Belt Nigeria region which is loosely known as North Central is a region which is a mixture of minor and major ethnic groups coexisting together. This region is mapped at the center of Nigeria and stretches longitudinally from one end of the map to the other, i.e., from west to east. Although the Middle Belt is also referred to as North Central, some groups from this region have claimed that they are not part of Northern Nigeria. So the question now is how many state are Middle Belt in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Geopolitical zones in Nigeria and their states

List the Middle Belt states in Nigeria

Based on the geographical representation, the areas that fall in the zone of the Middle Belt on the map include:

Benue State

Adamawa State

Federal Capital Territory

Kwara State

Kogi State

Niger State

Nasarawa State

Taraba State

Plateau State

The southern parts of Kaduna State, Kebbi State, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Yobe State, and Borno State

But according to the geopolitical divisions of Nigeria, the Middle Belt states are:

Benue Federal Capital Territory Kwara Kogi Niger Nasarawa Plateau

Although some people believe Middle Belt region of Nigeria is still indeterminate because it lacks designated borders. But if you are asked to list the Middle Belt states in Nigeria, this region is officially made up of the seven states mentioned above.

READ ALSO: Which desert's edge is found at Nigeria's northern border?

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng