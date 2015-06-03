Bouncers fight at Davido show

Bouncers fight at Davido showby Bridget Makura 23/04/2018 13:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
The six unidentified bouncers forced themselves at the gate and some of the revellers gained free entry along with them after attacking security personnel.
Security fled before using dogs to clear the entrance.
They failed to gain free entry at the VVIP entrance and led disgruntled revellers to the VIP enclosure promising to seriously injure anyone who was to stop them.
"Makajaidzwa hatidheererwe nemamonya ekuBulawayo isu ibvai apo tipinde," one of the bouncers was heard saying as they forced themselves in.
Click Here to Comment on this Article