Bouncers fight at Davido show

SIX UNASSIGNED bouncers attacked security personnel who were manning the gates and gained free entry leaving one of them injured at the Davido show at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The six unidentified bouncers forced themselves at the gate and some of the revellers gained free entry along with them after attacking security personnel.

Security fled before using dogs to clear the entrance.

They failed to gain free entry at the VVIP entrance and led disgruntled revellers to the VIP enclosure promising to seriously injure anyone who was to stop them.

"Makajaidzwa hatidheererwe nemamonya ekuBulawayo isu ibvai apo tipinde," one of the bouncers was heard saying as they forced themselves in.