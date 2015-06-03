Roads are in a deplorable and dilapidatory states

Roads are in a deplorable and dilapidatory statesby Bridget Makura 23/04/2018 12:50:00 0 comments 1 Views
Something must be done as a matter of urgency to refurbish these two tarred roads to avoid loss of lives in road carnages. I appeal to motorists to exercise extremely caution when driving along these roads.
Who should give them order, the Council or the Road Department? They should see to it that the transporters must comply .These roads are already infested with huge pot holes.
Whoever doubts about this evidence should drive along these roads and see for themselves. Surely they say there is no challenge without a solution.
