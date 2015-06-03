Job Sikhala writes to Thokozani Khupe

Latest News

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Latest News

Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

0out of 5

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

0out of 5

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

0out of 5

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

0out of 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Job Sikhala writes to Thokozani Khupe

by 23/04/2018 12:03:00 0 comments 1 Views
I find it difficult to accept the Zanu-PF notion that if someone has been overwhelmed by ambition and chose his or her own path you suddenly turn villain. You remain the hero of the modern struggle against the hegemony of Zanu-PF rule in our country since your days in the trade union up to the formation of the movement in 1999. We were together on the path to fight for a just society.

You still retain my respect and the respect of all those who worked with you on this difficult and arduous journey. Let me reassure you that President Nelson Chamisa does not have any hard feelings against you at all. He neither hates you. He is rather despaired by the path you decided to take.
 
We are all despaired by the path you have taken because we all love you. We know you are one of us and have braved the brutality of this regime. I know that disappointments through the dreams that might not manifest the way we hoped for would end up having people taking decisions through anger. Anger is the greatest weakness of humankind. It's normal because we did not create anger.

The creator of anger knows why he created it. I used to be one of those who could be provoked into raging anger at the twinkle of slightest provocation. I think you know it. Along the path of growth as a human being I decided to divorce myself from anger as it can only bear frustrations and arrogant decisions. The moment when I allow ego to reign supreme against logic I have lost it. The consequences of decisions made out of ego tramples against fate and destiny.

You agree with me and I think if you are honest about it, yesterday's events at Stanley Square was not an extra ordinary congress as prescribed by Article 6.2.5 of our constitution. It was a gathering of angry people whom we don't how they thought such a gathering could be a solution to the national cause.

We once travelled the same path as you know after we all became angry about the Senate decision in 2005. We were not happy about the attempt to overturn the decision of the National Council that voted to fight against Zanu-PF in the newly created Senate then.
 
We allowed anger to reign supreme than let it pass and wait for another day. You know that President Tsvangirai after his Huruyadzo Rally on the midst of rebellion by Renewalists came to my house and asked me to pluck out any anger I had against him and think like a leader and advance the cause of the people of Zimbabwe.

This is the day we reconciled and agree to move forward together once more again. Even before his unfortunate demise our great leader Morgan Tsvangirai worked round the clock to reunify the party to its 1999 original. Despite having had differences with Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube you know well he personal approached them and talked the differences out.

We are now one happy family back together once more again. On the midst of such joy the actions of yesterday are a huge disappointment to the people of Zimbabwe at large.

There are better methods to solve grievances and differences than the path you took yesterday. The path you decided to take yesterday made me return huge respect for Nelson Chamisa. Despite being young he made several attempts to reconcile with you.

I know personally that he tried to call you several times on your mobile and you were not picking your phone. I know he made the best effort when he travelled all the way to Bulawayo to come and engage with you. Despite spitting him, he visited you at your Bulawayo residence and asked for your consideration to think big about the bigger picture.

We all prayed you would see logic on the attempt to smoke the peace pipe but you spanned it. It is not true that there is tribalism in developments that took place in the party recently.

People just chose Chamisa for his appeal only. Nothing more than that. If tribalism truly manifested itself in what was happening I would not have supported it as you know that I am so intolerant and abhor such political disposition.

Zimbabweans are tired for continued suffering on the hands of the Zanu-PF regime. They just want to be given a fighting chance against 4 decades of Zanu-PF hegemony and dictatorship. It is my humble request and submission that you take a decision bordering on the interests of the people of Zimbabwe and disband whatever happened at Stanley Square yesterday.

It's never too late.

I thank you.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More