Rival groups from Somali army clash at former UAE training facility

Rival forces in the Somali army shot at each other in the capital Mogadishu on Monday, with one group trying to storm a former United Arab Emirates-run training centre, soldiers and residents said.

The clash was an indication of the difficulty in rebuilding unified security forces for a state where centralised authority collapsed in 1991 and an internationally backed government, elected last year, faces huge challenges.

It was also another sign of the fallout from a crisis in the Gulf region that has spilled into the Horn of Africa.

The UAE has trained hundreds of troops since 2014 as part of an effort boosted by an African Union military mission to defeat an Islamist insurgency and secure the country for the government backed by Western countries, Turkey and the United Nations.

The Gulf nation ended its programme in Somalia this month after Somali security forces seized millions of dollars and temporarily held a UAE plane.

“Some Somali military forces attacked us at the base, they wanted to loot it but we repulsed them,” Ahmed Nur a soldier who was trained under the discontinued programme, told Reuters.

After 90 minutes of sporadic gunfire, the training facility was secured by presidential palace guards, a Reuters journalist at the scene said.

General Abdiweli Jama Gorod, the commander of Somali National Army said they had arrested some soldiers who were behind the attempt take away equipment from the facility.