Npower finally releases names of successful 2017 applicants

- Npower has finally shortlisted names of successful 2017 applicants

- The applicants did their verification last year December after they had been pre-selected

- It urged the successful candidates to visit its website for further information

The Npower, the federal government's employment scheme for youths, has finally released the names of successful 2017 applicants.

NAIJ.com gathered that in a message on its Facebook page, the Npower congratulated the 2017 pre-selected applicants and urged them to check their status through its websites- npvn.npower.gov.ng/login.

The statement read: "Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicants,

"First, we need you to smile .

"Secondly, you can now check your final selection status at npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

"Use your phone number or email address to see if you have transitioned from pre-selected applicants to beneficiaries."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Npower, the federal government's employment scheme for youths, released new information ahead of physical verification exercise for 2017 pre-selected applicants slated to commence on December 4.

Source: Naija.ng