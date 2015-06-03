Amazing facts of Everton Football club you don't know

As long the English Premier League is concern, Everton football club as a club rated a little high above the average clubs in the elite English League.

Reason for this is consistency and the fact that have successfully maintain the status of spoilers to the top English Premier League teams. And yes! on their day, Goodison Park is always a fortress to them and conjuring a win there is close to impossible.

Also, a host of Super Eagles stars have played for the Toffees, Eagles stars like Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Joseph Yobe and Victor Anichebe, so if you say Everton are Nigerian friendly you definitely might not be far from the truth.

Today at NAIJ.com we will be taking you through top five facts of Everton football club.

1. The name Everton:

The name Everton football club was previously known as Saint Dominic.

Back in the late 1800s, the parish of St. Domingo’s Methodist Church created a cricket team for recreational purposes. However, since cricket was primarily played in the summer, a winter game could be added. Thus, Rev. Ben Swift Chambers ushered in the formation of a football team, to be named St. Domingo’s F.C but the name was later changed to Everton football Club.

2. The origin of their popular nickname " The Toffees":

The popular nickname of Everton is 'The Toffees.'

The origin of the Toffee nickname dates back almost to the formation of the club. Ye Ancient Everton Toffee House was a sweet shop owned by Old Ma Bushell, who created the Everton Toffee. These delights were sold in large quantities to fans as they watched Everton play in their three old homes: Stanley Park, Priory Road and eventually Anfield. Such was the proliferation of the toffee that the team was lovingly nicknamed the “Toffees” or “Toffeemen."

When Everton moved from Anfield to Goodison Park in 1892, the nickname followed. Just beyond Prince Rupert’s Tower in the Everton district, there once existed a toffee shop called Mother Noblett’s. One of their more popular products was the Everton Mint. This product was actually a toffee but couldn’t be named as such due to Bushell’s claim to the name.

To combat the growing popularity of these new mints, Bushell had her granddaughter distribute her Everton Toffees for free to the Everton supporters before each home game. The tradition of the Everton Toffee Lady continues to this day, underlying the team’s most enduring nickname.

3. Everton's connection with Wayne Rooney:

While Dixie Dean might have been the greatest striker Everton ever produced, did you know that a close second would probably be one Wayne Rooney?

Born and raised an Everton supporter in Croxteth, Liverpool, Evertonians have not quite forgiven the local boy for leaving Merseyside. Rooney did play for a time at Everton, falling in with the first team in 2002. Over the next two years, Rooney would score 15 times in 67 appearances for the club and became a rising star on the national side.

Unfortunately for Evertonians, when the big money came calling, Rooney and his agent were seduceed by its siren song. But now their hero is back with them after successful spell in Manchester United.

4. Origin of Goodison Park Nickname:

Everton's stadium was named after the road it was built beside (which in turn is named after civil engineer George Goodison), Goodison Park is also referred to as “The Grand Old Lady” by Evertonians.

Journalist David Conn of The Independent, who unintentionally coined the term in 1999, lamented that yet again, the “Grand Old Lady of English Football” was being overlooked by a potential financier to help reestablish the ground as one of the best in England.

Since the government killed the Kirkby Project in 2009, Everton’s plans for a new stadium have been put on hold. For the time being, it looks as if the club will have to stick with its Grand Old Lady, despite her aging frame.

5. The Friendly Derby (Everton vs Liverpool):

The feud with Liverpool FC dates back over a century and is hotly contested, as any derby should be. So why is the match nicknamed “The Friendly Derby”?

Firstly, as opposed to derbies based on religious differences (Rangers v. Celtic) or sectarian/political differences (Real Madrid v. Barcelona), there really is no other reason besides geography that the two sides are rivals. Everton even played in Anfield for a time before an ownership dispute caused the formation of Liverpool FC.

The two teams have always been close to each other, with their two home grounds located less than a mile apart.

But the "friendly" tag mostly stems from the fact that, again as opposed to other vicious derbies, fans of both Liverpool and Everton often sit together during the fixture. Due to the geographic closeness of the two sides, it is not uncommon for families to be split along blue/red lines.

While in most cases visiting fans are herded to a localized point and guarded scrupulously by police for fear of violence, the Merseyside Derby has no such restrictions. This affords Evertonians at home the always heart-wrenching image of a Liverpool supporter jumping for joy after Red’s goal while his Everton friend sits dejectedly right beside him.

Meanwhile 9th place Everton will welcome 10th place Newcastle to the Goodison park for their Monday night Premier League clash today April 23 at 8pm Nigerian time.

