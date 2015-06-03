Latest News

Top professional examination you can take in Nigeria

by 23/04/2018 11:56:00

Professional certification is one of the best ways to give yourself an edge in your professional field and take your academic pedigree to the next level. Are you interested in knowing the professional courses and exams in your field? Keep reading to get the list of professional exams in Nigeria.

List of professional exams in Nigeria

Professional courses and exams are organized by professional bodies. These courses and exams are available for professionals who have completed their higher education. After you have completed a professional course or pass a professional exam, you are awarded a professional certificate. Having a professional certificate in your CV helps you to climb up the promotion chain in your field. If you are working into the civil service or any other industry, these certificates help you attain promotion faster than having just your university degree or HND degree.

Also, a lot of employers in Nigeria hire a candidate with professional certificate over a candidate with only a university or polytechnic degree. So if there are professional courses and exams in your field, you should take. Firstly, below are some of the professional bodies in Nigeria that conduct professional courses and examinations. Followed by a list of some of the top and popular professional exams in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Institute of Management courses offered

Writing professional exams in Nigeria

List of professional bodies that conduct professional courses and exams in Nigeria

  • Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (website: www.ican-ngr.org)
  • Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (website: www.cibnonline.org)
  • Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (website: www.citn.org)
  • Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (website: www.niesv.org)
  • Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (website: www.agmpn.org)
  • Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (website: http://www.anan.org.ng/)
  • Business Education Exams Council (website: www.beectraining.com)
  • Centre for Law and Development (website: www.clds.org)
  • Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (website: www.pensioninstitute.com)
  • Chartered Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (website: www.thenimn.org)
  • Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (website: www.ciinigeria.com)
Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria
  • Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (website: www.cipmnigeria.org)
  • Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (website: www.cisnigeria.com)
  • Certified Institute of Cost Management (website: www.icmn.org)
  • Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (website: www.mdcan-ng.org)
  • Nigeria Bar Association (website: www.nigeriabar.com)
  • Nigerian Institute of Management (website: www.managementnigeria.org)
  • Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (website: www.niqs.org)
  • Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (website: www.niser.org)
  • Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (website: http://nitpng.com)
  • Nigerian Medical Association (website: www.nigerianma.org)
  • Nigerian Society of Engineers (website: www.nse.org.ng)
  • Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (website: www.stan.org.ng)
  • Strategic Management Centre (website: www.smgnigeria.org)
  • West African College of Physicians (website: www.wac-phycisians.org)
  • Institute of Directors (website: www.iodnigeria.com)
  • Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (website: www.apcon.gov.ng)
  • Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (website: www.oaan.org)
  • Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (website: www.manufacturersnigeria.com)
  • The Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals (website: http://www.nispnigeria.com/)
  • Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) (website: http://nipreko.org/)
  • Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (website: www.pcnng.org)
  • West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (website: www.waifem.org)
Nigerian Society of Engineers

List of professional exams in Nigeria

There are many professional certifications available across the various professional fields in Nigeria. But we do not have a list of all of these examinations. These are some of the top and most popular professional exams you can write in Nigeria:

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate
  • Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert
  • Certified Wireless Network Administrator
  • Sun Certified Programmer for the Java 2 Platform
  • Red Hat Certified Technician
  • Certified Financial Analyst
  • Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers
  • Certified Information Security Auditor
  • LPI Level 1
  • Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria
  • SANS GIAC Security Essentials Certification
  • CompTIA+
  • CompTIA Security+
  • CompTIA
  • Microsoft Certified Professional
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
  • Society for human resource management
  • Oracle Certifications
  • Chartered Institute of Personnel Management
  • Project Management Professional
List of professional courses and exams in Nigeria
  • Certified Assistant Project Management
  • Institute for Sales and Marketing Management
  • Nigerian Institute of Public Relations
  • Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrator Nigeria
  • Nigeria Institute of Management
  • SAP Certification
  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
  • Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria
  • American Case Management Association
  • Information Technology Infrastructure Library
  • Certified Information Systems Security Professional
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate
  • Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria
  • Certified International Investment Analyst
  • Sun Certified Java Developer
  • Oracle Certified Professional
  • Oracle Certified Master
  • Certified Wireless Network Professional
  • Certified Wireless Security Professional
  • Certified Information Security Manager
  • Cisco Certified Design Professional
Top professional exams in Nigeria

If you cannot find any professional exam related to your career in this post, you can find out about professional bodies in your field and find out if they conduct professional exams.

READ ALSO: List of professional bodies in Nigeria with accreditation

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

