Top professional examination you can take in Nigeria

Professional certification is one of the best ways to give yourself an edge in your professional field and take your academic pedigree to the next level. Are you interested in knowing the professional courses and exams in your field? Keep reading to get the list of professional exams in Nigeria.

Professional courses and exams are organized by professional bodies. These courses and exams are available for professionals who have completed their higher education. After you have completed a professional course or pass a professional exam, you are awarded a professional certificate. Having a professional certificate in your CV helps you to climb up the promotion chain in your field. If you are working into the civil service or any other industry, these certificates help you attain promotion faster than having just your university degree or HND degree.

Also, a lot of employers in Nigeria hire a candidate with professional certificate over a candidate with only a university or polytechnic degree. So if there are professional courses and exams in your field, you should take. Firstly, below are some of the professional bodies in Nigeria that conduct professional courses and examinations. Followed by a list of some of the top and popular professional exams in Nigeria.

List of professional bodies that conduct professional courses and exams in Nigeria

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (website: www.ican-ngr.org)

Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (website: www.cibnonline.org)

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (website: www.citn.org)

Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (website: www.niesv.org)

Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (website: www.agmpn.org)

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (website: http://www.anan.org.ng/)

Business Education Exams Council (website: www.beectraining.com)

Centre for Law and Development (website: www.clds.org)

Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (website: www.pensioninstitute.com)

Chartered Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (website: www.thenimn.org)

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (website: www.ciinigeria.com)

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (website: www.cipmnigeria.org)

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (website: www.cisnigeria.com)

Certified Institute of Cost Management (website: www.icmn.org)

Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (website: www.mdcan-ng.org)

Nigeria Bar Association (website: www.nigeriabar.com)

Nigerian Institute of Management (website: www.managementnigeria.org)

Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (website: www.niqs.org)

Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (website: www.niser.org)

Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (website: http://nitpng.com)

Nigerian Medical Association (website: www.nigerianma.org)

Nigerian Society of Engineers (website: www.nse.org.ng)

Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (website: www.stan.org.ng)

Strategic Management Centre (website: www.smgnigeria.org)

West African College of Physicians (website: www.wac-phycisians.org)

Institute of Directors (website: www.iodnigeria.com)

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (website: www.apcon.gov.ng)

Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (website: www.oaan.org)

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (website: www.manufacturersnigeria.com)

The Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals (website: http://www.nispnigeria.com/)

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) (website: http://nipreko.org/)

Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (website: www.pcnng.org)

West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (website: www.waifem.org)

List of professional exams in Nigeria

There are many professional certifications available across the various professional fields in Nigeria. But we do not have a list of all of these examinations. These are some of the top and most popular professional exams you can write in Nigeria:

Cisco Certified Network Associate

Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician

Cisco Certified Network Professional

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert

Certified Wireless Network Administrator

Sun Certified Programmer for the Java 2 Platform

Red Hat Certified Technician

Certified Financial Analyst

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers

Certified Information Security Auditor

LPI Level 1

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria

SANS GIAC Security Essentials Certification

CompTIA+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA

Microsoft Certified Professional

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Society for human resource management

Oracle Certifications

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management

Project Management Professional

Certified Assistant Project Management

Institute for Sales and Marketing Management

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrator Nigeria

Nigeria Institute of Management

SAP Certification

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria

American Case Management Association

Information Technology Infrastructure Library

Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria

Certified International Investment Analyst

Sun Certified Java Developer

Oracle Certified Professional

Oracle Certified Master

Certified Wireless Network Professional

Certified Wireless Security Professional

Certified Information Security Manager

Cisco Certified Design Professional

If you cannot find any professional exam related to your career in this post, you can find out about professional bodies in your field and find out if they conduct professional exams.

