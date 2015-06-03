Obasanjo’s CNM, APC faction, PDP to form new party ahead of 2019

- PDP reportedly forming coalition to oust the ruling party in 2019

There are reports that some political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), certain leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) formed by Olusegun Obasanjo are in talks toward forming a coalition ahead of the 2019 election.

The Tribune reports that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and about 23 other smaller parties are also said to be part of the new coalition which could be unveiled in the next few weeks in a move designed to wrestle power from the ruling party in the next general election.

A key figure in the coalition said there are not less than eight brand new political parties taking party in the talks.

“This is not like the arrangement that produced the APC. We are not considering sending any application for change of name to INEC. There are not less than eight brand new political parties in the pockets of people across the various groups," he said.

"We are thinking of fusing into one of them as the new platform. You know, such a new party will give all sides equal opportunity.

"We will also avoid traps of the APC which is waiting to frustrate any attempt by, especially, the PDP to apply to the INEC for a change of its name."

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party is considering the possibility of changing its name.

Punch reports that it is said to be one of the conditions given by those who left the party before the 2015 general elections.

Name change is also believed to be one of the issues to be discussed by the party as it has called an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, April 19, meeting.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the national publicity secretary of the party, in a statement said the NEC meeting would hold at the party’s national secretariat.

However, the media outlet reported that there was no mention about the agenda of the meeting.

Source: Naija.ng