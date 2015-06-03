Singer Tekno congratulates Miracle, offers the BBNaija 2018 winner additional N1m

- Miracle Ikechukwu emerged as BBNaija 2018 winner on Sunday, April 22

- The BBNaija winner won the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes

- He has also been promised an additional one million naira by Nigerian singer Tekno

Nigerian singer Tekno has promised Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu, an additional one millionaire. The singer made the announcement on social media in a congratulatory message.

The Jogodo crooner shared a congratulatory message for the BBNaija winner in a tweet, this Monday, April 23. He said: "Congrats Miracle! Just dance and #jogodo! One extra million is here for u.. Incase u want it 47."

The Big Brother Naija came to an end on Sunday, April 22, after more than 12 weeks of entertainment in the house.

Miracle won the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. He also won a million naira as the housemate with the overall fastest time in the Friday arena games.

The BBNaija 2018 winner won the final round of the game with votes of 38.18%. Cee-C and Tobi came in as first and second runner up in the games respectively.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Tobi who had become close friends with Miracle in the house also took to social media to congratulate him.

Source: Naija.ng