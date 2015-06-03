Latest News

Cheap Universities in Canada for postgraduate studies

by 23/04/2018 11:48:00

Are you interested in doing your masters abroad? Canada is one of the countries where you can study as an international student and still be able to pay affordable tuition fees. So here is a list of some of the cheapest universities in Canada for international students for masters.

Cheapest universities in Canada for international students

Because of financial constraints, the economic situation of the country, Nigerians are looking to complete their postgraduate studies outside Nigeria and often opt for Canada. This is because there are cheap masters degrees in Canada for Nigerian students. The tuition for Universities in Canada for masters are not as expensive as tuition fee for universities in Australia, the United Kingdom, and in the USA. Also, Canada is an English speaking country and the settling into the country is very easy. Another important factor besides cheap tuition fee and the language, international students can also get jobs to maintain themselves and even start living in Canada.

So, if you are searching for a cheap masters degree in Canada, you can check for programmes in some of the universities listed below and choose one that is affordable for you.

READ ALSO: Canada visa application in Nigeria: form, fees, online tracking & requirements

A student

Cheap universities in Canada for international students

These are some of the Canadian universities for masters programme you can opt for.

  • Dominican University College

Average tuition fee – 16,800 dollars. They have master’s programmes that are as cheap as 6,000 dollars.

  • Brandon University

Average tuition fee – 6,000 dollars.

  • Universite de Saint-Boniface

Average tuition fee – 6,420 dollars.

  • Canadian Mennonite University

Average tuition fee – 7,560 dollars.

  • Memorial University of Newfoundland

Average tuition fee – 8,800 dollars.

  • Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Average tuition fee – 16, 000 dollars. They have master’s programmes as cheap as 5000 – 7000 dollars.

  • Simon Fraser University

Average tuition fee – 2,500 dollars.

  • The Kings University College

Average tuition fee – 10,000 dollars.

  • Athabasca University

Average tuition fee – 9,000 dollars.

Memorial University of Newfoundland
  • Canadian Mennonite University

Average tuition fee – 5,600 dollars.

  • Université de Moncton

Average tuition fee – 10,000 dollars.

  • Saint Paul University

Average tuition fee – 12,000 dollars.

  • Universite’ Saint- Anne

Average tuition fee – 8,000 dollars.

  • Mount Royal University

Average tuition fee – 11,000 dollars.

  • The University of Winnipeg

Average tuition fee – 12,000 dollars.

  • Concordia University of Edmonton

Average tuition fee – 18,500 dollars.

  • University of Ottawa

Average tuition fee – 12,000 dollars.

  • University of Alberta

Average tuition fee – 11,500 dollars.

  • University of Manitoba

Average tuition fee – 11,000 dollars.

  • University of Prince Edward Island

Average tuition fee – 10,000 dollars.

  • University of Saskatchewan

Average tuition fee – 7,500 dollars.

  • University of New Brunswick

Average tuition fee – 7,000 dollars.

British Coloumbia University, Canada

Cost of living in Canada

If you are going to study in Canada, besides knowing how much tuition fee you need to pay, you also need to know the cost of living in Canada per month.

Housing

Housing options in Canada for students includes

  • Student residence – 250 – 625 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month.
  • Hostels/Apartment provided by the university – 400 to 800 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month.
  • Share apartment with people – 300 to 700 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month.

Other housing utilities

  • Basic utilities such as electricity, heating, water, and garbage will cost a total of 150 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month.
  • Internet cost 50-70 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month.

Transportation

  • Transport pass (Bus) is 90 Canadian dollars (CAD) per month. Buying a one-way bus ticket (local) cost 2 – 3 Canadian dollars (CAD).
  • Taxis price range from 2 to 6 Canadian dollars (CAD) per kilometer.

Feeding

  • 300 Canadian dollars (CAD) should do for monthly shopping from grocery stores and local supermarkets.

If you decide to eat out, a meal at a restaurant costs 10-25 Canadian dollars (CAD) per person. A three-course meal at mid-range restaurants costs 50-65 Canadian dollars (CAD) per person.

Acadia University, Canada

Finally, I will leave you with this as you make your choice. There are many scholarship opportunities that you can benefit from. As you are deciding on the university and course you can afford, you can also search for scholarships for international students that are available in Canada. You might be lucky to get one.

READ ALSO: Memorial University of Newfoundland graduate programs

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

