Fans verbally attack Man United star for wearing bizarre shoes

- Fans troll Jese Lingard on social media for his Gucci shoes

- The attacker's dress from head-to-toe is worth almost £2,000

- Manchester United defeated Tottenham in the FA Cup semis

Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard has been attacked by fans for posing for a moody-looking snap dressed head-to-toe in nearly £2,000 of Gucci gear.

The 25-year-old appeared in an indecisive mood as he looks out from a hotel window in London’s giant Shard building.

It was his pricey designer get up that got his followers on Instagram gasping not the stunning views over the capital that had.

The fleet-footed attacker was dressed in a £490 snake motif polo shirt, £870 Gucci monogrammed trackies and £625 trainers with bizarre wool trim.

Lingard's socks were not visible but men’s hosiery from the Italian fashion house are about £90-a-pop.

The picture was taken soon after United’s 2-1 FA Cup semi-final triunph over Tottenham at Wembley and was accompanied by the words: “Vision And A Plan’ #JLingz.”

The caption also had a trophy emoji, with one social media user commenting: “W** u wearing boy.”

Another added: “Jesse love u and all but ther dodgy trousers.”

The race for the Premier League became over two weeks back as Manchester City were crowned champions of England as they lead the log with 16 points.

However United will be hoping to finish the season on a high when they play rivals Chelsea in the finals next month.

