Barca star missing in his side's Copa Del Rey’s post match celebration for 1 reason

- Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes deliberately stayed away from Barcelona's celebration after winning this year's Copa Del Rey title

- The Blaugrana thrashed the fellow Spanish League outfit 5-0 at the final of the meeting at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

- Meanwhile, the 24-year-old might be leaving the Camp Nou outfit after been left out of the Barca side that won the title

Barcelona won their first title of the title of the season after beating Sevilla 5-0 in the Copa Del Rey final at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, April 21.

A brace from Luis Suarez and one each from Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho handed the Catalans the victory.

However, a notable miss at the club’s celebration party was Andre Gomes, who didn’t join his teammates while post-match triumph according to Tribal Football.

The 24-year-old was overlooked from Ernesto Valverde’s squad that prosecuted the game, but Spanish news outlet, Diario Gol says the midfielder stayed away from the party.

Although, he had featured for the Blaugrana in their last eleven games, but he was not considered by coach Ernesto Valverde for the final.

Meanwhile, Valverde's decision to keep the midfielder from his match day squad in that game might expedite his decision to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.

A squad source confirmed: "He did not celebrate the Copa".

While some Barca players were disappointed with Gomes saying he shouldn’t have stayed away given that the victory was the last Copa final for Andres Iniesta as a Barca player.

Gomes joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 from Valencia in a five year deal worth €35 million, but just two seasons into his stay at the club, he might be on his way out of the club this summer.

He was part of the Portuguese team that won the 2016 UEFA European Championship after beating France in the final of the competition.

