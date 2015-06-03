Jerry Rawlings denies supporting Buhari’s statement on Nigerian youths

- Former Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawlings distanced himself from President Buhari’s controversial statement about Nigerian youths’ alleged sense of entitlement

- Rawlings declared that he did not support President Buhari's comments

- He added that any comments to that effect and purported to have come from him were false

Ghana former president Jerry John Rawlings has denied media reports that he has backed comments of President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria that the nation's youth are lazy.

a statement from the former president's office said the reports are false and a creation of individuals who wish to use the former President of Ghana’s name for their own political interests.

Punch reports that ex-Ghanaian strong man said this in reaction to some trending tweets accusing him of supporting President Buhari’s London allegation about Nigerian youths, which had attracted public opprobrium to office of the President last week.

Rawlings issued the statement signed by one Kobina Andoh Amoakwa from his communications directorate on making it clear that he had made no comment or issued a statement on President Buhari’s much-criticised comment.

He added that any comments to that effect and purported to have come from him were false.

See Rawlings’ statement denying the report:

