Woman shares testimony, says her husband can now last longer in bed after using Obinim sticker

- US-based Ghanaian lady has recommend 'Obinim Sticker' for all men who are weak in bed

- The young lady has given a testimony of how the 'miracle sticker' has saved her marriage from collapsing

A young Ghanaian woman based in the United States in a latest video has joined what has become social trend in Ghana, the ‘Obinim Sticker Challenge’ with an ‘unbelievable testimony’.

The lady believed to be in her late-thirties, who has been identified as Nana Ama Morton on Facebook, has been spotted in a video given a hilarious account of how the Obinim ‘miracle sticker’ saved her 13-year-old marriage from collapsing.

In the video which is gaining much attention on various social media platforms, the Fante lady disclosed that she has suffered serious marital problems and depression for years, since her husband was unable to satisfy her in bed.

Nana Ama Morton

According to the beautiful lady, Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face was even better in bed than her husband, since he was unable to go beyond one minute 30 seconds during sex.

However, her husband has given her the shock of her life after purchasing and applying the ‘Obinim Sticker’ on his manhood.

Nana Ama in a Facebook video told her followers that, “Funny Face was better than my husband. He can’t last for 2mins but my husband does on 1min: 30secs. Eeiii Jesus Ewurade! Immediately I had the stickers, I called him honey babe, he said; yes hun and I told him honey let’s try this miracle on.”

She added, “I put the sticker on his manhood and one on my private part too. That very moment my husband’s penis erected! Bishop Obinim’s sticker is performing miracles. My husband now goes for second round.”

Some social media users trolled the Ghanaian self-styled Bishop Daniel Obinim, after members of his Church revealed in a testimony that the Obinim stickers possess supernatural powers that solve almost every impossible problem they face.

Source: Nana Ama Morton/Facebook

The weird accounts and testimonies from the followers of Obinim prompted the challenge which made mockery of the founder and leader of the International Gods Way Church.

The Sticker Challenge which is targeted at mocking Obinim recently caught the attention of Former President John Mahama, who recommended the sticker to President Nana Akufo-Addo to enable him cure his ‘super-incompetence’ and deliver his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

Former UK diplomat, Jon Benjamin who is widely known to be an ardent critic of Bishop Obinim has also joined in the viral sticker ‘Sticker Challenge’.

