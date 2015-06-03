Oshiomhole emerges Edo APC's choice for party's national chairmanship race

- Adam Oshiomhole has been endorsed as Edo APC's choice for the party's national chairmanship race

- Anslem Ojezua, the state chairman of the party, said that Oshiomhole is the best man for the post

- Ojezua also said that the former governor is capable of achieving victory for the state come 2019 general elections

The Edo state caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as candidate for the party's national chairmanship race and urged him to join the race ahead the forthcoming convention of the party.

Anslem Ojezua, the state chairman of the party, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday, April 22 after a meeting of the leadership of the party in the state, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Vanguard reports.

Those in attendance of the meeting include the minister of state for health, Osagie Ehanire, former governor of the state, Osarhiemien Osunbor, the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, state, deputy chief whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimekhena, deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, secretary to the Edo state government, Osarodion Ogie and entire members of the House of Representatives in the state under the APC platform

In his address to journalists, Ojezua stated that Oshiomhole is the sole candidate of the state for the position, noting that he has all it takes to lead the APC to victory in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Ojezua said: "Today we had our state caucus meeting and at the meeting, a motion was put to urge our leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to put himself forward for the position of the National chairman of the APC considering the fact that NEC had graciously approved that the zoning formula earlier put in place should be sustained.

"Which makes him eminently qualified and therefore we felt that at this critical time of the development of our party we needed to have a very strong party leadership that will lead us to victory. As you know, at this point in time, we require to have a leadership that the people of Nigeria can relate to."

Among other things, further stated: "Comrade Oshiomhole has oratorical talents that we can put to bear at this time because as you now know, we have people who have the statutory duties to do those jobs but clearly their voices have been submerged across board.

"You know that Adams Oshiomhole is vociferous and at all times he is logical and he makes sense. He has good understanding of the issues and he will be speaking to them very clearly."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Oshiomhole, on Friday, January 19, 2018 commended his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for achieving a lot despite the present harsh economic situation.

Oshiomhole, at the inauguration of 75 intra city buses purchased by the Obaseki-led administration in Benin, said he was proud of his successor for building on his legacy.

