Naira maintains N363 strength against Dollar

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, April 23, retained its rate at the parallel market against Dollar.

According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency maintained the same rates of N363 against Dollar, N445 to Euro but appreciated against Pound.

Naira appreciates against Pound

Last week the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was mopping up naira liquidity to curb speculation on the currency, The Punch reports.

Source: Naija.ng