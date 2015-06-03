'Ex-vice president Atiku once described northerners as lazy people' - Muslim group defends Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari's comment about the Nigerian youths has been supported by a Muslim group

- The group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), described the president's comment as apt, precise and succinct

- MURIC said Babangida, Atiku Abubakar and other leaders had made such comment about the Nigerian youths before Buhari

Following the controversial comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari regarding Nigerian youths, the Muslim Rights Concern has said that the president is not the first Nigerian leader to describe people as lazy.

MURIC, who stated this in a statement by its director, Ishaq Akintola, described the comment as "apt, precise and succinct, The Cable reports.

NAIJ.com notes that the statement read: “The problem with Nigerians is that they always run away from reality. Not known for verbosity, our president has hit the nail on the head.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) contends that the president’s description of the Nigerian situation regarding its youths was apt, precise and succinct. Many of our youths are lazy but we don’t want to admit it. Instead of commending this truthful leader, we started calling him names.

“Nigerians need to contextualise the president’s comment. We have seen many youths functioning as political thugs as the 2019 general elections approach. What of the ‘agberos’ or touts who have now spilled out of motor parks unto the streets and bus stops? What responsible work are they doing? Are they not youths?

“We have forgotten that Buhari is not the only leader who described Nigerians and the youth in particular in this manner. Governor Dickson in a media chat on 17th may, 2016 was alleged to have said, ‘Bayelsans are so lazy, they want everything free, they don’t want to work’.

“The 25th September 2017 edition of a northern-based newspaper also reportedly quoted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as saying, 'northerners are lazy' while General Babangida (rtd) allegedly opined during a BBC Hausa service interview of 16th April, 2010, The Nigerian youth is useless, cannot lead.

“Senator Shehu Sani added flavour to this in December 2017 when he reportedly said ‘northerners are lazy and unproductive’.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said that many Nigerian youths laze about because the country is rich in oil.

Speaking at the commonwealth business forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, the president said a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and they expect to get things free of charge.

He said: “More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

