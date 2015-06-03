Easy food time table for children

Easy food time table for childrenby Ezinna Bosah 23/04/2018 11:06:00 0 comments 1 Views
All parents know that it is not easy to choose right food when it comes to kids. All the needed elements and vitamins should be included in the menu. We will help you to deal with this task. Here is healthy food time table for your child. Just follow the list.
Many parents wonder about child food time table. At the age of 1-4, the child can eat almost the same food as all the rest of the family. The menu should be rich in nutritional elements. It should include vegetables and fresh fruits, milk, cheese, lean meats, bread eggs and whole grain cereals. But the child should avoid sugared beverages and any junk food.
Nigerian food time table for children age 1-4
The list proposes dishes in sequence for breakfast, lunch and evening meal
Food time table:
- Cereal with milk
- 1 banana
- Rice and beef stew
- 1 orange or apple
- Okro or ewedu with semolina or yam floar
- Buttered toast bread and boiled egg
- 1 apple
- Spaghetti with chicken stew
- 1 banana
- Beans and plantain
- Quaker Oats with milk and honey
- 1 orange
- Jollof rice and chicken
- 1 apple
- Okro or ewedu with eba or yam flour
- Plantain and eggs
- 1 apple or yogurt
- Yam and fish stew
- 1 banana
- Rice and beef stew
- Noodles and eggs
- 1 orange
- Fried rice with chicken
- 1 apple or yogurt
- Okro or ewedu with pounded yam
- Cereal with milk
- 1 banana
- Yam and fish stew
- 1 apple or yogurt
- Rice and beef stew
- Quaker oats with milk and honey or cereal
- 1 orange or apple
- Yam and fish stew
- Fruit
- Yam or sweet potato
Nigerian food time table for children ages 5-10
Food time table in Nigeria:
- Cereal, milk one boiled egg
- Fruit
- Rice and Beans with beef stew
- Fruit
- Vegetable soup with semolina or yam flour, with meat, fish or chicken
- Buttered Toast bread and boiled egg
- Fruit
- Spaghetti with chicken stew
- Fruit
- Beans, plantain and fish
- Quaker oats with milk and honey or cereal
- Fruit
- Jollof rice, plantain and chicken
- Fruit
- Vegetable soup with garri or yam flour, you can also add meat, fish or chicken
- Plantain and eggs
- Fruit
- Yam or sweet potato and fish stew
- Fruit
- Rice and beef stew
- Noodles and eggs
- Fruit
- Fried rice, salad with chicken
- Fruit
- Yam or plantain porridge with fish
- Buttered Toast bread and boiled egg
- Fruit
- Yam or sweet potato and fish stew
- Fruit
- Beans, plantain and fish
- Noodles and eggs
- Fruit
- Fried rice with chicken
- Fruit
- Okro or Ewedu with Pounded Yam
Сalcium of yogurt and milk is very important for children of such age. There is iron in beef and cereal, fruits rich in vitamins. Protein is a fundamental element for strength, growth, and muscle maintenance. High-protein foods include chicken, lean red meat, fish, turkey, milk, eggs, yogurt, peanuts, beans, etc. Let the diet of your child be rich and healthy.
