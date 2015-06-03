Easy food time table for children

All parents know that it is not easy to choose right food when it comes to kids. All the needed elements and vitamins should be included in the menu. We will help you to deal with this task. Here is healthy food time table for your child. Just follow the list.

Many parents wonder about child food time table. At the age of 1-4, the child can eat almost the same food as all the rest of the family. The menu should be rich in nutritional elements. It should include vegetables and fresh fruits, milk, cheese, lean meats, bread eggs and whole grain cereals. But the child should avoid sugared beverages and any junk food.

Nigerian food time table for children age 1-4

The list proposes dishes in sequence for breakfast, lunch and evening meal

Food time table:

Cereal with milk 1 banana Rice and beef stew 1 orange or apple Okro or ewedu with semolina or yam floar

Buttered toast bread and boiled egg 1 apple Spaghetti with chicken stew 1 banana Beans and plantain

Quaker Oats with milk and honey 1 orange Jollof rice and chicken 1 apple Okro or ewedu with eba or yam flour

Plantain and eggs 1 apple or yogurt Yam and fish stew 1 banana Rice and beef stew

Noodles and eggs 1 orange Fried rice with chicken 1 apple or yogurt Okro or ewedu with pounded yam

Cereal with milk 1 banana Yam and fish stew 1 apple or yogurt Rice and beef stew

Quaker oats with milk and honey or cereal 1 orange or apple Yam and fish stew Fruit Yam or sweet potato

Nigerian food time table for children ages 5-10

Food time table in Nigeria:

Cereal, milk one boiled egg Fruit Rice and Beans with beef stew Fruit Vegetable soup with semolina or yam flour, with meat, fish or chicken

Buttered Toast bread and boiled egg Fruit Spaghetti with chicken stew Fruit Beans, plantain and fish

Quaker oats with milk and honey or cereal Fruit Jollof rice, plantain and chicken Fruit Vegetable soup with garri or yam flour, you can also add meat, fish or chicken

Plantain and eggs Fruit Yam or sweet potato and fish stew Fruit Rice and beef stew

Noodles and eggs Fruit Fried rice, salad with chicken Fruit Yam or plantain porridge with fish

Buttered Toast bread and boiled egg Fruit Yam or sweet potato and fish stew Fruit Beans, plantain and fish

Noodles and eggs Fruit Fried rice with chicken Fruit Okro or Ewedu with Pounded Yam

Сalcium of yogurt and milk is very important for children of such age. There is iron in beef and cereal, fruits rich in vitamins. Protein is a fundamental element for strength, growth, and muscle maintenance. High-protein foods include chicken, lean red meat, fish, turkey, milk, eggs, yogurt, peanuts, beans, etc. Let the diet of your child be rich and healthy.

Source: Naija.ng