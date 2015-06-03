Top Canadian universities without application fee

Education in Canada is known for high quality and worldwide recognition, but the price of tuition can be an obstacle on the student's path. In this article, we will review Canadian universities without application fee. Don’t miss this information!

The list of universities with no application fee for international students in Canada

Usually, application fees can be around $100–$200, but because of Travel Ban Executive Order that was established in 2017, some universities waived the application fee for international students. Here we prepare for you the list of such universities:

University of Toronto School of Law

The University of Toronto was founded in 1827 by royal order as a King's College. The institution is known as the most prestigious and famous law school in Canada. The faculty is highly selective in the process of the admission. This is the top law institution in Canada.

Among the alumni list, we can see such persons as Canadian Prime Minister, Premiers of Ontario and other high-ranking officials. This is the only university in Canada that offers Juris Doctor degree.

The institution proposes financial aid program for students, and with the help of the program the tuition fee can be around $9,132 and this is one of no application fee universities in Canada. Financial aid program considers student's parental income level to determine the need for financial help. There is also a back-end debt relief program, which is very convenient for graduates with low-income level.

University of Calgary

The public research university, it is situated in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. There are 14 faculties and 84 research centres and institutes. According to the QS World Universities Ranking University of Calgary was at first please among North American universities in 2016. The list of faculties includes:

School of Medicine Faculty of Law Faculty of Social Work Faculty of Science Faculty of Graduate Studies Faculty of Environmental Design

The institution is known for a wide range of awards, scholarships, and bursaries for students. This is one more Canadian universities without application fee for the students affected by the travel ban ended on July 1, 2017.

Canadian Virtual University

The university offers 300 complete degrees, 2500 courses, and certificates for its distance and online education. A board of directors manages CVU, the board consists of the directors from the participating universities. The student can receive the courses offered by any member university, and among these institutions there are:

Athabasca University Carleton University Laurentian University Memorial University of Newfoundland Mount Royal University Royal Military College of Canada Royal Roads University TÉLUQ University Thompson Rivers University University of Manitoba University of New Brunswick

If an international student applies for online course through Canadian Virtual University, there is no application fee for his or her admission. Please visits the official website http://www.cvu-uvc.ca/apply/fees.php to figure out all the information.

University of New Brunswick

The institution was founded in 1785. There are two main campuses situated in Saint John and Fredericton, New Brunswick. The institution proposes 75 undergraduate programs and research programs in over 35 fields. The University of New Brunswick is one more institution without application fee for the students affected by the travel ban.

The University of Winnipeg

The institution has faculties of business, arts, education, economics, applied health and kinesiology since 1967. There is also three colleges: Global College, Menno Simons College, Richardson College for the Environment. This is another one among the universities with no application fee in Canada, but this is relevant only for the students affected travel ban.

As you can see there is a great possibility to apply for admission even without special fees.

