See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

Othman Benjelloun

Johann Rupert

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Mansour

Miloud Chaabi

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Praises as Actress Adunniade narrowly escaped death on her way to Lagos (photos, video)

by 23/04/2018 10:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

- A Nigerian actress Adunniade has shared the story of how she narrowly escaped death on her way to Lagos state from Kwara state

- The actress revealed that her tyre had given out while she was trying to avoid a speeding vehicle on a narrow road

- She explained that she was scared to ask for help after she survived due to the fact that the incident occurred around 4am

- Adunniade later revealed that she was helped by two men who were driving along the road

Popular Nigerian actress Adunniade has given an account on how she narrowly escaped death while she was on her way back to Lagos state from Ilorin, Kwara state. Adunniade explained that the incident had occurred around 4am.

According to the pretty actress, she was trying to avoid a speeding trailer on a narrow road in Ogbomosho when the accident occurred. She narrated that her tyre had given out when she swerved away from the speeding vehicle.

The actress who thanked God for her survival, noted that she was reluctant to ask for help because of the time the accident occurred. She added that when she finally got the courage to seek help, people refused to help because they were also scared.

READ ALSO: Top actor Yul Edochie declares intention to contest for the presidency

She further stated that a truck that had two people, including the driver helped her and she was ready to get back on the road.

Adunniade also advised the Nigerian government to fix and reconstructs bad roads for safety reasons. She urged politicians to stop embezzling money and use the money to make a better Nigeria.

Read post below:

"One of the scariest moments of my life. I started my journey back to Lagos from Ilorin at 4:00am. An hour into the journey, I arrived at Ogbomosho on a narrow road. All of a sudden, a trailer coming on high speed with full headlight swerved towards me. My heart skipped several beats! I thought that’s it! Trying to avoid getting hit, I drove off the small road and boom! My tyre was gone. It took me a while to get myself together, came out to check the damage. It was dark, no streetlights. I was scared! My mind went blank. I thought of the worst.

Summoned enough courage to get out of my car for the 2nd time to ask travelers for assistance. None stopped! Some slowed down but where to scared to stop as it was still dark. Finally! A trailer stopped and reluctantly decided to help. It would take 3 hours to take the tyre off. Eventually, it was removed. These 2 men saved me! Abbey to the Left said he’s conscience wouldn’t have allowed him to drive off!

I guess my job on this earth isn’t completed yet. Thank you to everyone to checked up on me. Special thank you to @peterucomedy1 for making sure the tyre was replaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Simple things can be avoided. Their is an ongoing (well it has been spotted for years) road construction that can be completed. When simple contracts are awarded, please let’s get them done. Stop using Government funds to fund your lifestyles. How can one of the Richest countries in Africa not have good roads, or simple amenities like Streetlights? All these money y’all eating, cannot be taken to your grave when you’re no more.

To those in power, please do the needful. Make Nigeria a better Country. A road wide enough to only contain a trailer been shared by other cars?"

Sad state of human lives in Ohuhu in Umuahia, Abia state - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

