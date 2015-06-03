Praises as Actress Adunniade narrowly escaped death on her way to Lagos (photos, video)

- A Nigerian actress Adunniade has shared the story of how she narrowly escaped death on her way to Lagos state from Kwara state

- The actress revealed that her tyre had given out while she was trying to avoid a speeding vehicle on a narrow road

- She explained that she was scared to ask for help after she survived due to the fact that the incident occurred around 4am

- Adunniade later revealed that she was helped by two men who were driving along the road

Popular Nigerian actress Adunniade has given an account on how she narrowly escaped death while she was on her way back to Lagos state from Ilorin, Kwara state. Adunniade explained that the incident had occurred around 4am.

According to the pretty actress, she was trying to avoid a speeding trailer on a narrow road in Ogbomosho when the accident occurred. She narrated that her tyre had given out when she swerved away from the speeding vehicle.

The actress who thanked God for her survival, noted that she was reluctant to ask for help because of the time the accident occurred. She added that when she finally got the courage to seek help, people refused to help because they were also scared.

She further stated that a truck that had two people, including the driver helped her and she was ready to get back on the road.

Adunniade also advised the Nigerian government to fix and reconstructs bad roads for safety reasons. She urged politicians to stop embezzling money and use the money to make a better Nigeria.

Read post below:

"One of the scariest moments of my life. I started my journey back to Lagos from Ilorin at 4:00am. An hour into the journey, I arrived at Ogbomosho on a narrow road. All of a sudden, a trailer coming on high speed with full headlight swerved towards me. My heart skipped several beats! I thought that’s it! Trying to avoid getting hit, I drove off the small road and boom! My tyre was gone. It took me a while to get myself together, came out to check the damage. It was dark, no streetlights. I was scared! My mind went blank. I thought of the worst.

Summoned enough courage to get out of my car for the 2nd time to ask travelers for assistance. None stopped! Some slowed down but where to scared to stop as it was still dark. Finally! A trailer stopped and reluctantly decided to help. It would take 3 hours to take the tyre off. Eventually, it was removed. These 2 men saved me! Abbey to the Left said he’s conscience wouldn’t have allowed him to drive off!

I guess my job on this earth isn’t completed yet. Thank you to everyone to checked up on me. Special thank you to @peterucomedy1 for making sure the tyre was replaced.

Simple things can be avoided. Their is an ongoing (well it has been spotted for years) road construction that can be completed. When simple contracts are awarded, please let’s get them done. Stop using Government funds to fund your lifestyles. How can one of the Richest countries in Africa not have good roads, or simple amenities like Streetlights? All these money y’all eating, cannot be taken to your grave when you’re no more.

To those in power, please do the needful. Make Nigeria a better Country. A road wide enough to only contain a trailer been shared by other cars?"

