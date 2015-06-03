Former Premier League title winning coach spotted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and he could be Wenger's replacement

- Ex Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was seen at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 22

- The Italian football manager came to watch the tie between Arsenal and West Ham United

- Arsenal fans are now said to be worried probably he wants to succeed Arsene Wenger

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri was on Sunday, April 22, spotted at the Emirates Stadium where he watched the tie between the Gunners and West Ham United.

Many Arsenal fans were surprised when they saw him at the stands because his name is not among the coaches that have been tipped to replace Arsene Wenger.

Wenger last week Friday announced that he will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge of the North London club.

And two days after his announcement, Italian football manager Claudio Ranieri was seen in London.

Ranieri who has also managed Chelsea during his career is currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Nantes.

But there has not been an established fact whether the 66-year-old wants to succeed Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger finally confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

