WATCH | Bus driver fired for watching YouTube while driving

A bus driver has been fired after he was filmed watching YouTube videos while driving with around 50 passengers.

According to the New York Post, the driver was viewing clips of Mrs. Doubtfire and browsing YouTube videos while driving on a New York highway.

The footage was filmed by passenger Barry Fisk.

“Honestly, I wanted to get up and kill him. He was putting my life, my wife’s life and the lives of 52 other people on the bus at risk. I was so, so angry,” Fisk told the New York Post.

Fisk wanted to tell the driver to pay attention to the road, but his wife convinced him not to out of fear of the driver’s reaction.