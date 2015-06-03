Van hops Toronto sidewalk, killing at least two

"Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries," police said on Twitter, adding that the incident occurred shortly before 1:27 ET (1727 GMT).

The pedestrians were struck in the northern part of the city, about 30 kilometres from downtown, where the Group of Seven foreign ministers were meeting on Monday.

There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the foreign ministers were about to gather for a group photograph.

- Reuters