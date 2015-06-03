Nashville police capture Tennessee shooting suspect

Nashville police capture Tennessee shooting suspectby Mgaqelwa Oatway 23/04/2018 16:26:00 0 comments 1 Views
Nashville police took the suspect in the fatal shooting of four people at a Waffle House restaurant into custody on Monday, ending a massive manhunt, authorities said.
Travis Reinking, 29, is suspected of opening fire at a 24-hour restaurant early on Sunday morning. He was believed to have been hiding in a wooded area near the restaurant and his apartment.
- Reuters
