World's first penis and scrotum transplant done in US

The recipient has requested anonymity, but released a brief statement saying he is expected to be released from the hospital next week.

"It's a real mind-boggling injury to suffer; it is not an easy one to accept," he said.

"When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal."

The statement did not describe how the patient was injured, but said blasts from improvised explosive devices can cause such injuries.

Doctors have previously succeeded at transplanting penises only, so adding the scrotum represented an additional advance for surgeons.

The first penis transplant in the world took place in China in 2006, but it was later removed due to "a severe psychological problem of the recipient and his wife," doctors said.

The world's first successful penis transplant was announced in 2015 in South Africa. The United States followed in 2016.