Latest News

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Latest News

Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

0out of 5

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

0out of 5

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

0out of 5

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

0out of 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
News

Audit firm Nkonki to voluntarily liquidate Sunninghill operation

by 23/04/2018 14:42:00 0 comments 1 Views

Here is the full statement issued by Nkonki:

Nkonki Inc. is a successful black-owned auditing firm which has had a remarkable influence in the auditing industry in South Africa for twenty-five years.

It is regrettable that on 17 April 2018‚ the Auditor-General of South Africa (“AGSA”) announced publicly that his office had decided to terminate its auditing contracts with Nkonki with immediate effect. Nkonki has been rendering auditing services to the public sector on behalf of the AGSA and has valued its relationship with this office. Nkonki also services substantial private clients but the majority of its contracts are in the public sector.

The termination of these contracts arose as a direct result of negative media publications against the majority shareholder‚ Mr Mitesh Patel‚ concerning the purchase of his shareholding in Nkonki Inc. (Sunninghill). In order to avoid any further reputational damage‚ Mr Patel immediately resigned as the CEO of Nkonki and Ms Thuto Masasa was appointed as the Acting CEO.

Ms Masasa‚ who is the minority shareholder‚ and some of the Executives engaged with Mr Patel to purchase his shareholding to ensure that Nkonki could continue as a viable and successful company without any adverse allegations. The sale of the shares could not be finalised as a result of the cancellation of Nkonki’s public sector contracts.

At the same time Nkonki engaged independent reputable law firms to conduct a forensic investigation in order to address these allegations‚ not only in the interest of restoring its relationship with the AGSA but most importantly to protect its staff compliment of approximately 180 people‚ including interns and students with bursaries. This was also initiated to ensure that Nkonki’s clients were not compromised in any way.

It was impossible for Nkonki to have conducted and obtained the outcome of a thorough forensic investigation into the serious allegations posed in the media prior to the AGSA terminating its mandate with the company.

Furthermore‚ Nkonki did not have sufficient opportunity to address the concerns arising from the recent negative media exposure pertaining to the company and the serious and damaging allegations in respect of Mr Patel’s shareholding in Nkonki.

The Auditor-General made a statement to say that …”these terminations are not a judgement on the capabilities or integrity of the professionals that work in the firms‚ but are recognition of the significant reputational risks associated with matters that affect them at present.”

The brutal reality is that Nkonki’s reputation and business has been severely affected by the allegations in the media. The 180 employees including the Executives‚ management‚ divisional heads and the minority shareholder (who have contributed and assisted in achieving Nkonki’s success) are victims who had no involvement nor knowledge in the shareholding and loan transactions‚ the funding thereof nor the due diligence processes that were conducted.

Given the company’s current state in which it finds itself‚ there was no other option but to resolve to voluntarily wind-up the company. Notwithstanding the winding-up of Nkonki‚ its operations will not cease immediately‚ and the winding-up process may take several months under the control of the liquidators appointed by the Master of the High Court. Nkonki intends‚ where possible‚ to complete its outstanding work and effect all necessary transition processes to ensure that its clients are not compromised.

Nkonki fully understands the integrity and positive reputation that is synonymous with the work that is done by the AGSA‚ and these are the same standards that Nkonki subscribes to in ensuring that the profession is held in the highest standards.

Nkonki will make every effort to ensure that its professionals and employees continue to uphold its legacy in their future endeavours. This decision‚ which was very painful and difficult‚ was greatly influenced by the irrevocable damage to the Nkonki brand and the uncertainty regarding its future revenue streams. Nkonki expresses its gratitude to the Office of the Auditor General‚ the Regulators‚ its clients‚ staff and service providers who have been supportive and loyal over the years.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More