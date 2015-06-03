NYSC director-general speaks on proposed increment of corps members’ monthly allowances

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018
BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018
Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

NYSC director-general speaks on proposed increment of corps members' monthly allowances

23/04/2018

- The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Sulaiman Kazaure, says the N18,000 monthly allowance to corps members is now too small

- Kazaure believes the proposed minimum wage will determine the increment on the allowances to corps members

- Governor Ganduje of Kano wants corps members to shun anything that would dent the image of the scheme

The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Sulaiman Kazaure, says the increase in corps members monthly allowance would be determined by the new national minimum wage when it takes effect.

Kazaure stated this on Monday, April 23, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

"Our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige," he said.

READ ALSO: Npower finally releases names of successful 2017 applicants

The NYSC DG added that the N18, 800 paid to them is grossly inadequate to carter for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which he said will also determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.

“We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward,” Kazaure assured.

He also disclosed that 82,000 corps members were deployed nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ orientation course across various states except those with security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in his remarks, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the corps members to shun all acts capable of denting the image of the scheme or which would sour their relationship with the camp officials.

“You are to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline at all times, that would undoubtedly lead you to succeed in your entire life,” Ganduje said.

In his welcome address earlier, the NYSC coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba, said no fewer than 2,487 corps members were registered in the camp, comprising 1,289 males and 1,198 females.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

According to Baba added that the corps members since the beginning of the three -week orientation had been adapting to the various activities in the camp and have behaved well.

He further commended the state government and the entire people of the state especially the stakeholders for their unflinching support to the scheme.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that prospective corps members were told by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start printing their call-up letters from its online platform beginning from Monday, April 16.

According to a statement by the management of NYSC, corps members are expected to report to their orientation camps with the required documents.

African Drum Festival: Nigerian youths show Buhari that they are not lazy | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

