NYSC director-general speaks on proposed increment of corps members’ monthly allowances

- The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Sulaiman Kazaure, says the N18,000 monthly allowance to corps members is now too small

- Kazaure believes the proposed minimum wage will determine the increment on the allowances to corps members

- Governor Ganduje of Kano wants corps members to shun anything that would dent the image of the scheme

The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Sulaiman Kazaure, says the increase in corps members monthly allowance would be determined by the new national minimum wage when it takes effect.

Kazaure stated this on Monday, April 23, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

"Our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige," he said.

READ ALSO: Npower finally releases names of successful 2017 applicants

The NYSC DG added that the N18, 800 paid to them is grossly inadequate to carter for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which he said will also determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.

“We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward,” Kazaure assured.

He also disclosed that 82,000 corps members were deployed nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ orientation course across various states except those with security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in his remarks, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the corps members to shun all acts capable of denting the image of the scheme or which would sour their relationship with the camp officials.

“You are to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline at all times, that would undoubtedly lead you to succeed in your entire life,” Ganduje said.

In his welcome address earlier, the NYSC coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba, said no fewer than 2,487 corps members were registered in the camp, comprising 1,289 males and 1,198 females.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Baba added that the corps members since the beginning of the three -week orientation had been adapting to the various activities in the camp and have behaved well.

He further commended the state government and the entire people of the state especially the stakeholders for their unflinching support to the scheme.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that prospective corps members were told by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start printing their call-up letters from its online platform beginning from Monday, April 16.

According to a statement by the management of NYSC, corps members are expected to report to their orientation camps with the required documents.

African Drum Festival: Nigerian youths show Buhari that they are not lazy | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng