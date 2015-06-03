We have committed Nigeria to God - Vice President Osinbajo

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria has been committed to God

- He commended churches for their prayers for the stability of the country

- Osinbajo recently urged Nigerian youth to brace up for political leadership

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the efforts of the church in Nigeria in praying for the country to enable it achieve its pride of place in the comity of nations.

Vanguard reports that vice president Yemi Osinbajo, on a one on one interactive and mentorship session with young innovators and entrepreneurs earlier on Monday, April 23, at the Civic Innovation Lab in Abuja.

NAIJ.com gathered that Osinbajo gave the commendation at the inter-denominational national prayer for Nigeria organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish in Abuja on Sunday, April 22.

“We have committed the nation into God’s hand and we believe we will begin to see the fruits of that prayer beginning from this moment,” he said.

In his brief exhortation, the pastor of Strong Tower Parish of the RCCG in USA, Sola Olowokore, said the church cannot afford to let Nigeria fail, saying it was God’s business. Citing the book of Psalm 24 vs1; Luke 2 vs 49 and Psalm 122 vs 6, he said the earth and its fullness, including the people in it were God’s creatures. He added that Nigeria belongs to God.

The clergy however said the church was not doing enough to protect Nigeria as God’s property, stating that “Nigeria is the way it is now is because of the Church.”

According to him, Jesus said: ‘don’t you know that I must be about doing my Father’s business’. Ministers of God such as Bishop Tina Bawa of the Tina Bawa ministries; Bishop Michael Akpami of the Christian Teaching Centre, Abuja; Rev. Isaac Ambi, the administrator of the Aso Villa Chapel; and Pastor Nathaniel Rotimi of the RCCG Balyelsa Province 2, led special prayers to end wickedness, violence and bloodshed in Nigeria.

Others ministers such as Pastor Babajide Olowodola of the Forusquare Gospel Church, Abuja; Pastor Segun Suberu of the RCCG FCT Province 10; Pastor David Adewumi of the Distinction International Christian Church (DICC); and Pastor Goodheart Ekwueme of the House on the Rock Church, Abuja led special prayers for the unity of the church and the revival of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told Nigerians youths to brace up for political leadership of the country in the years ahead.

