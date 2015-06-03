There is a plan to kill me - Dino Melaye raises serious allegation

Senator Dino Melaye has raised alarm about his life claiming there is a plan to kill me.

The Kogi senator made this allegation in a tweet on Monday, April 23.

READ ALSO: In a matter of days, major PDP players will defect to our party - APC chieftain

Melaye vowed that he will not stop speaking the truth and said he cannot be silenced.

He also claimed the police have arrested his brother in front of his house.

See his tweets below

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) confirmed the arrest of Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng