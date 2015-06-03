Premier League club set to be charged with pitch invasion

- Man City could be charged with crowd invasion after West Ham's win

- Pep Guardiola's side walloped the Hammers 5-0 at the Etihad on Sunday

- City were crowned Premier League champions when United last to West Brom

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to escape punishment after their fans invaded the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters entered the field in search for their heroes following the 5-0 demolition of Swansea, with at least one flare set off.

Sportsmail claimed that while the FA will write to City for their observations they do not intend charging the Premier League champions.

The decision comes a month after Wigan were charged for "failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorized persons encroached onto the pitch".

This followed immediately after the Latics dumped City out of the FA Cup in one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

During the famous victory celebration, one fan became embroiled in a heated altercation with Sergio Aguero, and the striker later alleged he was spat at and struck on the head.

The FA are yet to dish out punishment to the Latics with an investigation ongoing.

City have already been crowned champions of England with five games left and they are chasing a record as the team with the most points if they can secure two more wins.

Having lost 5-1 on aggregate to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter finals, the Citizens had won the Carrabo Cup at the expense of Arsenal.

